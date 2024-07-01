Part 2 of That ’90s Show season 2 is going to be a whole other “different story” from part 1, Mace Coronel says! The cast of the popular Netflix sitcom actor behind Jay Kelso, told J-14 what’s to come for future episodes at the show’s ‘90s Night premiere at Los Angeles’ Button Mash on Tuesday, June 25.

“My way off prediction was — I thought towards the end of the season that Leia and Jay would break up,” the actor behind Jay Kelso told J-14. “But obviously, that’s not the case in this part one. Part two is a different story.”

Part 1 of the 16-episode season debuted on Netflix Thursday, June 27, with the second half slated for release on October 24.

The series is a fresh take on the beloved That ‘70s Show, featuring the next generation of characters. Following in the footsteps of stars like Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Ashton Kutcher, it focuses on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia (played by Callie Haverda), as she spends a summer with her grandparents — returning actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty.

Along the way, Leia forms her own circle of friends, portrayed by Mace, Sam Morelos, Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Acee Donovan and Reyn Doi.

“I don’t know, it’s a cliffhanger for me as the actor,” Mace said of his character’s relationship with Leia. “They left me hanging, so, you know, I don’t know if they’re gonna stay together or not. It’s on and off, sort of like Kelso and Jackie, but I don’t know, man.”

As for Callie, the actress behind Leia, she also had some “crazy speculations” for season 2.

“Every Friday … we would speculate because we would get the scripts on Friday night,” Callie told J-14. “And so we would always be like, ‘OK, what’s gonna happen?'”

She also had a lot of “wild” ideas on where the show would go after season 2 part 1’s finale.

“I was thinking like, after the crash, like, Leia’s is going to be sent home,” she began. “Like, she’s gonna be sent home and then she’s going to have to find a way to get back.”

Callie also shared her prediction that her character might have a “runaway” moment, prompting Nate and Gwen to search for her.

“We had some crazy speculations, none of them were ever accurate,” she added. “I think the scripts are way better than like what we were predicting, but, you know, it’s fun to speculate.”

“Episode 10, the season finale of season 1, I was reading this and like, ‘They’re breaking up. Point blank period,'” Sam, who plays Nikki, told J-14 of the first season. “I think that’s really the only prediction that was accurate because everything else, the writers are so creative and there’s a lot of twists and turns that I did not expect. Like Nikki has a pregnancy scare and when I got that script, my jaw was on the floor. I’m reading it like … It’s insane.”

All episodes of That ’90s Show season 2 part 1 are currently streaming on Netflix. Reporting by Jade Boren.

