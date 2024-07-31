We’ll be ~hanging out down the street~ a little earlier than expected. That’s right, That ’90s Show part 3 will be dropping on Netflix two months earlier than originally planned.

Keep reading for everything we know about part 3.

When Will ‘That ’90s Show’ Part 3 Be Released?

Part 3, which will include 8 new episodes, will now be released on Netflix on August 22, according to an Instagram video featuring the show’s cast. The new episodes were originally set to drop on October 24.

“‘That ’90s Show’ part three coming at you August 22nd. That’s right. Two months earlier,” Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) said in the video. “In the meantime, Part Two on Netflix right now. Get to watching. Really, really get to watching, dumb-ass. Oh, they’re all a bunch of dumb-asses.”

ICYMI, the sequel series to That ’70s Show stars Kurtwood, Debra Jo Rupp (reprising her role as Kitty), Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate), Reyn Doi (Ozzie) and Sam Morelos (Nikki).

That ’90s Show part 2 is set in 1996 and follows Leia Forman as she returns to Point Place for the summer to reconnect with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Excited to reunite with her boyfriend Jay after nine months apart, Leia is nervous about a secret she’s keeping: she almost kissed Nate. Nate, in turn, is worried that his girlfriend Nikki doesn’t know about the incident either. As secrets unravel, relationships and friendships are put to the test, threatening to derail the summer before it truly begins.

That ’90s Show part 2 dropped on June 27, 2024.

What Can We Expect in ‘That ’90s Show’ Part 3?

Warning: spoilers ahead. In That ’90s Show part 2, a car crashes into the Formans’ house, leaving several cliffhangers. Nate and Nikki break up but struggle with lingering feelings, especially after Nikki’s heartfelt performance at a party. Red and Kitty’s planned trip to Paris is jeopardized by Red’s fear of flying and the crash. Gwen’s romance with Cole faces uncertainty as he leaves for college, while Leia and Jay end the season in a stable relationship despite past drama.

During a interview with J-14, Sam teased what was to come for her character Nikki in part 3.

“I love Nikki’s arc for part three, like it really is a through line — she really does go through this huge journey,” she began. “Just watch out for her relationships, friendship and otherwise.”

