Summer’s here, and we’re diving back into Point Place to chill with Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and her crew in her grandparents’ basement for the new season of That ’90s Show. But will there be a third season?

A spinoff of the beloved sitcom That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show premiered on Netflix in January 2023, and follows Leia, daughter of Donna and Eric Forman. The second season, split into two parts, just hit Netflix, continuing Leia’s journey through a quirky love triangle.

Keep reading for everything we know about That ’90s Show season 3.

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘That ’90s Show’?

While there’s no official word yet on a third season of That ’90s Show, it’s not all bad news. Season two has been split into two parts, so we’re guaranteed another eight episodes starting October 24th.

Season two was renewed shortly after season one’s release, so there’s hope Netflix will continue the series. We might have to wait until later this year when part two airs to find out.

Given the original That ’70s Show ran for eight seasons, there’s ample opportunity for That ’90s Show to follow suit.

What Would ‘That ’90s Show’ Season 3 Be About?

The first part of season two, which premiered on June 27, 2024, left us hanging with Leia’s epic house party ending in a car crashing into the house. Will this derail Kitty and Red’s Paris trip? And what’s next for Leia and Jay’s budding romance?

We’re eagerly awaiting answers to these questions in the second half of season two. Depending on how things unfold, we might get a sneak peek into what a potential third season could hold.

When Does Season 2 Part 2 Get Released?

Season 2 part 2 of That ’90s Show is set to be released on October 24, 2024.

Mace Coronel, who plays Jay Kelso on the show, gave J-14 a sneak peek of what’s to come in the second half of the season.

“I thought towards the end of the season that Leia and Jay would break up,” he told J-14 during a Netflix event on Thursday, June 27. “But obviously, that’s not the case in this part one. Part two is a different story.

“I don’t know, it’s a cliffhanger for me as the actor,” he added. “They left me hanging, so, you know, I don’t know if they’re gonna stay together or not. It’s on and off, sort of like Kelso and Jackie, but I don’t know, man.”

