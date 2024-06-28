Mace Coronel was “way off” with his season 2 prediction for That ’90s Show! The actor behind Jay Kelso on the Netflix show admits he was totally off about where things would go with Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) in an interview with J-14.

(Warning: That ’90s Show season 2 spoilers ahead!)

“My way off prediction was — I thought towards the end of the season that Leia and Jay would break up,” he told J-14 during a Netflix event on Thursday, June 27. “But obviously, that’s not the case in this part one. Part two is a different story.”

Mace also gave a sneak peek of what’s to come in part 2 of season 2 of That ’90s Show, which is set to premiere on October 24, 2024.

“I don’t know, it’s a cliffhanger for me as the actor,” he added. “They left me hanging, so, you know, I don’t know if they’re gonna stay together or not. It’s on and off, sort of like Kelso and Jackie, but I don’t know, man.”

As for Callie, the actress behind Leia, she also had some “crazy speculations” for season 2.

“Every Friday … we would speculate because we would get the scripts on Friday night,” Callie told J-14. “And so we would always be like, ‘OK, what’s gonna happen?'”

She also had a lot of “wild” ideas on where the show would go after season 2 part 1’s finale, which premiered on June 27.

“I was thinking like, after the crash, like, Leia’s is going to be sent home,” she began. “Like, she’s gonna be sent home and then she’s going to have to find a way to get back.”

Callie also shared her prediction that her character might have a “runaway” moment, prompting Nate and Gwen to search for her.

“We had some crazy speculations, none of them were ever accurate,” she added. “I think the scripts are way better than like what we were predicting, but, you know, it’s fun to speculate.”

All episodes of That ’90s Show season 2 part 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Reporting by Jade Boren.

