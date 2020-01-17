This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 17 years since the Disney Channel show That’s So Raven premiered. That’s right, fans met Raven, Eddie, Chelsea and the whole Baxter family for the very first time on January 17, 2003, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by!

For those who forgot, the show starred Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Anneliese van der Pol, Kyle Massey, Rondell Sheridan, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh and more. It was all about a teenager named Raven who had psychic abilities. It went on for four epic seasons, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss it, TBH.

In honor of the anniversary, J-14 decided to take a trip down memory lane and check-in with the cast of TSR to see what they’ve accomplished over the last 17 years. It turns out, some went on to star in a ton of TV shows and movies, while others decided to step away from the limelight and start families of their own. But either way, they’ve all come a long way and fans are not going to believe how much they’ve grown!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of That’s So Raven is up to now.

