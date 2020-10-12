To celebrate the release of their upcoming Nickelodeon show The Astronauts — which premieres on November 13 at 7 p.m. — stars Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Ben Daon and Kayden Grace Swan caught up with J-14 and put their impressions to the test! The actors took turns recreating some of their favorite characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Drake & Josh and more while the other guessed who they were impersonating. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.