Say goodbye to brat girl summer, and hello to brat girl fall! J-14 broke down all of the best fall girlie movies (a new film genre I’m coining), that have the best autumnal vibes with an equal amount of girlie magic. From Practical Magic to The Craft, keep reading for an unofficial list of 20 of the best fall movies (for the girlies):

1. ‘Practical Magic’ (1998)

If you’re anything like me, then your favorite fall movie is, without a doubt, Practical Magic. The 1998 movie stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches in an idyllic coastal town with the most immaculate ’90s vibes that I have an entire Pinterest board dedicated to it. The film includes spells, midnight margaritas and the murder of an abusive ex-boyfriend.

In October 2019, Today resurfaced a clip of Sandra discussing the movie with Katie Couric, reflecting on her relationship with Nicole while they were shooting. “I had such a great time,” The Proposal actress said. “And the fact is, we don’t have anything in common, except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine and everything sort of blends together.”

If that isn’t cause enough to watch the magical film, get this — a sequel to the ’90s classic is actually in the works!

Variety reported the exciting news in June 2024, and revealed that both Nicole and Sandra will be returning as their roles as Sally and Gillian, respectively.

“Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that,” Nicole told People Magazine. “There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.'” She added, “[We] found a way in.” Thank goodness!

Practical Magic isn’t the only girlie fall movie with immaculate vibes (although it may be my favorite). That’s why I created a list of some of the best autumnal films that have similar vibes and will have you itching for a midnight margarita. Scroll through our gallery below for the best girlie fall movies:

