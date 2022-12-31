There’s no doubt about it, TikTok dominated 2022. Whether you’re interested in celebrity culture, movies, books, or just love a good laugh, TikTok is the streaming platform where most information is spread these days — or at least where the trends are defined. Keep reading for a recap of 2022’s TikTok trends and viral moments.

There are so many instances of celebrities going viral on TikTok for seemingly random things. In May 2022, Emma Chamberlain went viral after she interviewed Jack Harlow on the Met Gala red carpet. After the Vogue interview, Jack jokingly said, “Love you, bye!” to which she responded with a “Love ya!” after turning to the camera and laughing, as if she couldn’t believe she just told that to the “First Class” rapper.

TikTok immediately went wild over the small snippet, making the audio a trend with millions of videos attached to the original video. “That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that, you know what I mean?” Jack said on The Tonight Show when asked about the clip, which accumulated almost 4 million views on Vogue‘s YouTube channel. “Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head. So, I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

When host Jimmy Fallon asked if Jack ends every interview in the same way, the musician replied, “Only if I love them. I have a lot of warmth to share,” he said. “She said it back. We love each other.”

And of course, we can’t forget the viral moment of Kendall Jenner cutting that cucumber on Hulu’s The Kardashians that went viral. The clip was such a sensation, Kendall even dress up like a cucumber for Halloween. We love a self-aware queen!

Along with famous stars going viral on the video app, there were also dozens of TikTok trends that had *nothing* to do with celebrities. Take the iconic corn song, for example. After a heartwarming video of a little boy declaring his love for corn, a user created a song out of it — and a trend was born. From cucumbers to corn, we guess 2022 was the year of veggies in some capacity.

Scroll through the gallery below for our list of the most viral TikToks of 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.