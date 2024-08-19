Get ready to meet MEOVV, the highly anticipated new girl group from The Black Label! This is the agency’s first girl group launch since it was established in 2016, and the excitement is palpable. Here’s everything you need to know about this fresh-faced group and the buzz surrounding them.

When Will MEOVV Make Their Debut?

The exact debut date for MEOVV is still shrouded in mystery, but The Black Label has hinted that something big is on the horizon.

In a statement earlier this year, they teased, “Hello, this is THE BLACK LABEL. The girl group we are producing is preparing for their debut in the first half of this year.” So keep your eyes peeled!

Adding to the intrigue, fans got a sneak peek into the group’s name when the company applied for the trademark “MÈOVV” across multiple categories. Many are speculating that MÈOVV will be pronounced like “Move,” hinting at a dynamic and forward-moving concept.

Meet the Rumored Members of MEOVV

The buzz around Meovv has led to lots of speculation about who will be in the group. So far, it’s been confirmed there will be five members, however, three names have been floating around:

Bailey Sok – Known for her impressive dance and choreography, she’s choreographed for the likes of aespa, Red Velvet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Taeyang, EXO’s Kai, SHINee and Taemin.

Ella Gross – A popular American child model and actress, she has been featured on several campaigns for brands such as Zara, H&M and Gap.

Chloe (or Lee Gawon) – A former YG Entertainment trainee, the American-Korean rising star is also a former model featured in Adidas ads.

Is Annie Moon in MEOVV?

Annie Moon, who was previously a trainee at THEBLACKLABEL, was rumored to be part of MEOVV. But here’s the plot twist: Annie Moon is not going to be in the group.

Annie, who is a South Korean heiress (yes, you heard that right—she’s a ‘Chaebol’ from the Shinsegae Group) and a Columbia University alumna, had fans eagerly speculating her involvement.

On May 11, 2024, The Black Label confirmed that Annie Moon, aka Moon Seo Yoon, will not be part of the upcoming girl group. This decision came just a day after K-media reports suggested that she was dropped from the line-up due to personal reasons.

For those who may not be familiar, The Black Label is the brainchild of Teddy Park, a legendary producer known for his work with K-pop giants like BLACKPINK, Big Bang, and 2NE1. The agency is already home to big names like Taeyang and Jeon Somi, and with MEOVV, they’re ready to make their mark in the girl group scene.

So, keep your eyes on the horizon and your ears open for the official debut of MEOVV — it’s sure to be a showstopper!

