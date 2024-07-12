One of the best, if not *the* best, adaptation of Cinderella is without a doubt, Brandy Norwood‘s 1997 rendition of the famous tale. Which is why fans (understandably) freaked out when it was confirmed that not only was the legendary songstress reprising her character in Descendants: The Rise of Red, but so was her Prince Charming, Paolo Montalban.

During an exclusive J-14 interview with Dara Reneé, Morgan Dudley and Ruby Rose Turner, the Disney cast spoke about obsessing over Brandy’s Cinderella, receiving their Descendants “color,” what it was like working with the R&B singer and Rita Ora.

“For Brandy’s Cinderella it was the only DVD I had that did not scratch — shout out to DVD,” Dara, who plays Ulyana in Rise of Red, told J-14 exclusively. “And then when I met [Brandy] in person she was so sweet and so nice and literally has an aura of magic.”

ICYMI, the Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Morgan, who plays the younger version of Cinderella in Rise of Red, was also shocked when she heard the news of who would be playing her older self!

“I found out over the phone — they were like ‘Yeah, you booked Ella and Brandy’s Cinderella,'” she said unbelievably. “They said that so casually, you know — like I only just grew up on [Brandy] and she’s my biggest inspiration and idol for everything — no biggie!”

The actresses also expressed similar reactions to meeting Rita for the first time.

“I’m so obsessed with Rita as Queen of Hearts but also Rita Ora as Rita Ora,” Ruby, who plays the younger version of Queen of Hearts, said of her elder counterpart. “I’m like ‘I really do want to be Rita when I grow up.”

“She just has this very energetic energy about her which totally makes sense for how she able to like nail it with the queen of hearts,” Morgan said of Rita. “Very inspiring people,” she added.

Another exciting part of the Descendants world is its extravagant costumes — and the three actresses said that they were super excited to learn what “color” there’s would be.

“Oh my god, I couldn’t wait to get my color — I was like what color am I?!” Dara joked, with Morgan revealing that she always had a feeling on what hers would be.

“It was funny, I was like “I’m gonna be blue,'” Morgan laughed. “I’ve always wanted blue hair and I was yapping about it so I was screaming when I saw the sketches.”

Ruby said one of the biggest moments for her on set was finally getting to try on her pink costume.

“When I fully tried on the outfit for the first time, especially putting on the wig and seeing everybody else in character,” she recalled, “it was one of the first moments where I was like ‘OK, this is real, like, I really booked this and I’m doing this, I’m here.”

