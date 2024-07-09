A sequel? For The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking.

But, no, seriously, there’s one in the works (although it’s moving at glacial pace), and it just got a much-needed 2024 update. Keep reading for everything we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2.

When was it confirmed?

On July 8, 2024, Puck News reported that the writer behind the first movie, Aline Brosh McKenna, the genius behind our favorite flick, is apparently whipping up a sequel! And get this — Wendy Finerman, the powerhouse producer who made the magic happen last time, is totally in for round two! Get ready to swoon, because it looks like our beloved characters might just be coming back to dazzle us all over again.

According to Deadline, David Frankel, the mastermind behind Devil Wears Prada, is in talks to steer the ship for this potential second installment. Exciting, right? Though the cast is still under wraps, fans are already speculating who will return and who might join the fray.

What will it be about?

Here’s the scoop: Miranda Priestly (you know, the iconic role played by Meryl Streep) is back in action, grappling with the challenges of keeping Runway magazine relevant in today’s digital whirlwind. And hold onto your stilettos, because Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), now a big-shot advertising exec, is set to cross paths with Miranda once again. Talk about a reunion!

For those who missed the fashion-forward drama of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, it’s all about Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a budding journalist who lands a job as the assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly—a character rumored to be inspired by none other than Vogue’s high priestess, Anna Wintour.

The original cast isn’t exactly on board

While lead star Anne Hathway previously said the idea of a sequel was “tempting,” however, the actor recently told E! News that she doesn’t think “a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen.” She added, “Let’s just keep the thing that we all agree with love.”

Anne also expressed skepticism over a sequel to the beloved film during a 2022 appearance on The View. “I don’t know if there can be [a sequel],” she said. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different.”

More recently, Emily Blunt (aka Emily Charlton) discussed the likelihood of a sequel on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she claimed there’s “never” been any plans for a second movie.

“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” she said, claiming that her cast mates are “all good” with no sequel.

