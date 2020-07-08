Get ready for some major feels, you guys, because the cast of The Fosters just announced that they’re going to reunite (more than two years after the show officially went off the air), and seeing the entire Adams Foster family together again is definitely going to bring on all the nostalgia!

So, mark your calendars and set your alarms because the entire virtual livestream is going down on Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 P.M. on PEOPLE.com and EW.com. Who’s going to be on the video call, you ask? Well, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci and Noah Centineo are set to reprise their iconic roles for a sure-to-be epic hang out session. But that’s not all! Get this — the stars will participate in a table read of the show’s first-ever episode. Somehow, that’s not even the best part! The actors are also teaming up with The Actors Fund organization, which has been helping raise money for artists in need during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“GUESS WHAT, GUESS WHAT, GUESS WHAT!? @TheFostersTV is back, for one night only! [And] you can join our big family reunion all to benefit @TheActorsFund. Stream exclusively on People.com & EW.com on 7/16 at 8 pm ET! the link will be in my bio,” Cierra wrote on Instagram. “In the mean time…catch up on all things @TheFostersTV — now available to stream.”

Aside from the main cast, People dished that Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang, David Sullivan, Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton, Tom Williamson, Rosie O’Donnell and Ashley Argota are all set to make special appearances during the livestream as well. The reunion will also be the first time Noah ever read the show’s pilot episode since he actually stepped into the shoes of Jesus Adams Foster during the show’s third season, so this is seriously a dream come true.

This is definitely one Zoom call we aren’t going to want to miss!

