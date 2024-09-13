Sorry, Goonies fans, Steven Spielberg will not be producing a sequel to the iconic 1985 movie.

Despite reports that a Goonies 2 would be filmed next summer with most of the OG cast returning, the cast has finally put the rumors to rest.

“People, there is no ‘Goonies 2’ script, there is no one ‘attached,’” Martha Plimpton, who played Stef in the ’80s flick, wrote on Instagram. “Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real. What IS real is CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION AND VOTE!!!!”

Corey Feldman, who played Mouth, added in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he had “no information” whatsoever that a sequel was in development.

The last significant buzz around “The Goonies 2” dates back to 2014. At that time, it was reported that Richard Donner was trying to bring the original cast back for a sequel. Sean Astin, one of the cast members, confidently stated that The Goonies 2 will happen, further asserting: “I’m 1,000% certain there will be a sequel. I will bet my children on it.”

The original The Goonies cast also featured Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green and Ke Huy Quan. The film follows a group of kids who find an old treasure map and embark on a quest to locate the treasure of a legendary pirate named One-Eyed Willy. They are pursued by a family of criminals intent on stealing the treasure for themselves. The movie was based on a story by Steven Spielberg, who also produced the film.

The classic film followed a group of misfit kids — Mikey (Sean Astin), Mouth (Corey Feldman), Data (Ke Huy Quan), Chunk (Jeff Cohen) and others — who go on a treasure hunt to save their homes from foreclosure. Their adventure takes them to a pirate ship, where they face exhilarating encounters with booby traps and ultimately confront the nefarious Fratelli family.

If a sequel were to be made, it could explore several intriguing possibilities. One prominent theme might involve passing the torch to a new generation of Goonies. The original cast, now in their late 40s or early 50s, could assume mentor roles, leading a fresh group of young adventurers through a similarly treacherous journey.

Although The Goonies 2 is not in development at the moment, excitement for a sequel remains exceptionally high, fueled by the enthusiastic fan response to the previous reports.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.