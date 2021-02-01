Fans were first introduced to the fan-favorite MTV’s reality show The Hills nearly 15 years ago. Starring Lauren Conrad, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Kristin Cavallari, Brody Jenner and Stephanie Pratt, the entire reality show focused on the personal and professional lives of a group of friends living in Los Angeles.

Years after coming to an end in 2010, the show eventually spawned a spinoff version of the show, called The Hills: New Beginnings, with many of the original cast members returning to the show. The show premiered in June 2019, and was renewed for a second season.

But what has the rest of the cast been up to since the show ended 11 years ago? Well, J-14 did some investigating and turns out a lot of them stayed in the spotlight, while others went on to have super successful careers in other industries! Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of The Hills is up to now.

