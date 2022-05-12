Can you believe The Kissing Booth is really over? Since the beloved Netflix movie series premiered The Kissing Booth 3 in August 2021, the cast has been very busy while moving on to new projects. So, what exactly has the cast been up to?

You probably already know how Jacob Elordi, who played Noah, is doing. Since exiting his Netflix role, he has gone on to star in the massively successful TV show that is Euphoria as bad guy Nate Jacobs. He also starred in Hulu’s Deepwater back in March 2022 with Ben Affleck and is gearing up to star in Saltburn.

Jacob has spoken about his experience starring in The Kissing Booth in an interview with Esquire. “I got guarded for a little while, because I made a teen movie,” he admitted. “I used to worry a lot about what people thought about me, and about the kind of actor I was because of the movies I’d made. I just felt very corny, and I felt like I had to prove to everyone that I was a serious actor. I felt terribly misunderstood.”

“I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have not been candid and said what’s going on and how it feels. So this is the start of me being open, I guess,” he added. He has since spoken about how nicely he thinks the series wrapped up. “I think it’s nice to see that kind of well-rounded ending and see where they end up,” he said. “It’s less ambiguous and you kind of gage an idea of where it’s going and what happens.”

Joey King, who played Elle, spoke to The New York Times about her very own experience with the franchise. “I started these movies when I was 17. We were just like, we hope people like it — if anyone even sees it. Little did we know what a big impact this would have,” she said.

“I’ve never tired of playing Elle. It’s so fun. Watching this story be wrapped up so nicely in like a beautiful bow, I think it would be a little hard to come back after that. We made this ending exactly what I think it needed to be. Selfishly, do I want to play Elle again? Absolutely. But I think that the story is on its final chapter.”

Scroll through our gallery for what the cast of The Kissing Booth has been up to since the series ended!

