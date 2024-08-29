It’s unclear where to draw The Line, and this upcoming drama film about the “dangerous world of college fraternities” may pass it.

The Line stars some pretty big names, including Angus Cloud, who passed away last year from an accidental overdose, as well as Alex Wolff and Halle Bailey.

Keep reading for everything we know about the movie, including the release date, plot and full cast.

Who Stars In ‘The Line’?

Alongside Alex, Angus and Halle, The Line will also includes Austin Abrams (Do Revenge, Euphoria), Lewis Pullman (Lessons In Chemistry), Bo Mitchell (Cobra Kai), Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil), Cheri Oteri (Scary Movie) and Denise Richards (Starship Troopers).

This marks Ethan Berger‘s directorial debut, who spoke to IndieWire about the film’s cast back in June 2023.

“Alex Wolff is a Method actor, and he wanted to go to the frat to get a sense of what life was like there,” the director revealed. “All these kids there started talking to me and they understood what my intentions were and that I am not a fan of Greek life, and they chose to participate in the movie anyway, which says something.”

What Is ‘The Line’ About?

The plot, according to the official synopsis, is as follows:

“The Line is a campus thriller that plunges into the dangerous world of college fraternities and blind adherence to tradition. Alex Wolff stars as Tom, a scholarship student desperate to break free from his working-class background who is charmed by the prestigious KNA fraternity’s promises of high social status and alumni connections that open doors. But upon beginning a romance with Annabelle (Halle Bailey), a classmate outside of his social circle, and the manipulative schemes of his fraternity president (Lewis Pullman) unfolding during the hazing of new members, Tom finds himself ensnared in a perilous game of ambition and loyalty.”

When Does ‘The Line’ Come Out?

The Line be released in select United States cities and theatres on October 18, 2024, before it then expands on October 23, 2024. The drama originally premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2023.

Watch ‘The Line’ Official Trailer Below:

