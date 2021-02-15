Get ready to LOL with Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen! The stars of The Map of Tiny Perfect Things caught up with J-14 exclusively and put their acting skills to the test with a game of impressions. When it came to impersonating iconic characters like Hannah Montana, Eleven from Stranger Things and Regina George from Mean Girls, among others, these two totally killed it! Be sure to watch the video above, and watch The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Prime Video, out now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.