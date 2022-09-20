The Midnight Club is coming to Netflix on October 7 and we can hardly wait! The series will tell the story of several terminally ill kids who tell each other scary stories at midnight at their mysterious hospice facility. Keep reading to uncover the cast of The Midnight Club.

The show is created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong and adapted from the young adult novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. The Midnight Club stars Annarah Cymone, Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Larsen Thompson, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Nightmare on Elm Street actress Heather Langenkamp, who will play the suspicious doctor who runs the hospice.

The first season of The Midnight Club will consist of ten episodes. Director and creator Mike Flanagan previously created the Netflix shows Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, as well as The Haunting of Bly Manor. He has also directed films including Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep.

Mike spoke about his love for the author of The Midnight Club, Christopher Pike, in an interview with Collider. “His work was hugely formative for me. He wrote some pretty advanced stuff for his younger readers, and it was not at all uncommon for his teenage characters to die, pretty shockingly. His books were full of things I found really exciting and thrilling and dark. So I became a bit of an addict.”

“One of the big things we assumed was that the younger viewers could handle scares,” he told Empire in September 2022 — he also toned down the long, verbal soliloquies that Mike usually adds into his works. “I wouldn’t subject a viewer of The Midnight Club to an eight-minute monologue,” he explained.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the entire cast of The Midnight Club as the release date creeps closer!

