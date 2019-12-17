This may be hard to believe, but Nat Wolff is turning 25 years old on Tuesday, December 17. The actor was only 12 when he first starred in The Naked Brothers Band, and it’s seriously shocking how fast time has flown by!

For those who forgot, the epic show, which premiered February 3, 2007, was a mockumentary about a tween rock band and their epic road to success. It starred Nat and his brother Alex Wolff, and get this — it was actually based off their real lives!

“It’s all based on reality. It’s not like work. It’s things we might say or do or want to say or do. I like the feeling of creating something that wasn’t there. If we have another season, I’m totally getting ideas,” Nat explained in an 2008 interview with The New York Times.

The show was written and directed by their real-life mother, Polly Draper, and their real-life dad, Michael Wolff, even played their father on the show. Not to mention that all of their bandmates were played by their real-life friends. Cool, right?

Since it’s been more than a decade since the show ended, J-14 investigated and discovered what the cast is up to now — and wow, you’re not going to believe how much they’ve all grown up! Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast has done since The Naked Brothers Band ended.

