Prepare yourselves, people, because The Ren & Stimpy Show is headed back to TV! Yep, nearly 25 years after coming to an end, the animated series will be reimagined for Comedy Central, as announced in a press released on Wednesday, August 5. Get ready for a major walk down memory lane with these iconic characters!

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement.

For those who missed it, the original animated series first premiered back in 1991 on Nickelodeon, and it followed the friendship between Ren, a dog, and Stimpy, a cat. Throughout the series, the title characters often found themselves involved in some pretty hilarious adventures that included some seriously dark humor. After five seasons, the show officially came to an end in 1996, but now it’s back and sure-to-be better than ever!

As fans know The Ren & Stimpy Show isn’t the only classic, animated series that’s being rebooted by the network. That’s right, this recently announced revival will join the ranks of South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, Clone High and the upcoming Daria spinoff Jodie.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, added in the statement. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

Unfortunately, any other details about the highly-anticipated reboot have been kept under wraps for now, but we seriously hope that the network announces something soon. For example, who’s voicing the classic characters? Will the OG stars return? What will the animation look like? And most importantly — when will it premiere? Well, guys, only time will tell!

