To celebrate the release of The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! on DVD — which is available for purchase starting November 3 — the original SpongeBob and Broadway SpongeBob, Tom Kenny and Ethan Slater, caught up with J-14 and put their SpongeBob impressions to the test! The actors took turns recreating some of their favorite characters from the show, like Squidward Tentacles and Patrick Star, while the other guessed who they were impersonating. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.