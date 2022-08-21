The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s premiered on Amazon Prime in June 2022, and it’s safe to say that the series was a hit. So many fans are already choosing teams between Belly’s love interests, brothers Jeremiah and Conrad. Keep reading to see Belly and Jeremiah’s complete relationship timeline throughout the show! Warning: Spoilers ahead.

TSITP follows the love triangle between a girl named Belly (Lola Tung) and her two childhood best friends, brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). The show is based on a book series by Jenny Han, who is also the author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which had its own successful adaptation on Netflix.

“It’s all the thrill and excitement of first love and what it’s like to really love someone from afar your whole life and then suddenly be interacting with them in a new way,” Han told Entertainment Weekly in April 2022. “We’ll see the night swims and big crushes and all those sort of big, epic love moments this season. I did try to drop in a lot of Easter eggs throughout the series for the fans of the books.”

Ahead of the show‘s premiere, the actors opened up about their thoughts adapting the book’s characters into their own. The actors told J-14 that they worked hard to bring “authenticity” to the love triangle.

“Worrying about what other people are gonna think — even in real life — worrying about what other people are gonna think is going to stress you out and make you worry about the little things,” Gavin said of the pressure to bring the adaptation to life. “I think with our relationship, and with our romantic relationship with Belly, it was so much fun just being able to explore the authenticity of it and the genuineness … just it being so genuine. It was so much fun to work with Lola on screen. I felt like everything just kind of went super smoothly. I know everyone’s gonna love it.”

And is Gavin Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad? “I have to be Team Jeremiah,” the actor — who stars as Jeremiah — shares. “I will say, love Team Cam Cameron (David Iacono). That’s that’s all I’ll say about that.”

Scroll to see Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship timeline throughout the first season of TSITP.

