Making a name for himself! Christopher Briney is the breakout star of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty thanks to his role as Conrad Fisher.

Based on the book series by author Jenny Han, the fan-favorite show portrays the love story between Chris’ Conrad and Lola Tung‘s Belly. However, it also gave fans an inside look into the teen’s mental health as he deals with panic attacks, an absent father and his mother’s illness.

Christopher told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s June 2022 premiere that it was “fantastic” getting a chance to explore his character’s feelings on a deeper level. “I think that everyone has their own journey with mental health, and everyone’s journeys are different,” the budding star explained. “So, to be able to explore Conrad’s and help build the world. … Honestly, I give so much credit to the script because I didn’t write it. I was there to be a part of it. But I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s a great conversation to be having on a platform like that — people’s journeys with mental health.”

But when it comes to his love triangle with Belly and brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), the actor is Team Conrad through and through. “I’m Team Conrad, bro. I might be biased, but I have to be,” Christopher explained to J-14.

He may be Team Conrad now, but the actor was apprehensive to take the role at first.

“When I first read the book and when the script started coming in, I was like, ‘This dude kind of sucks,'” Christopher told PopSugar in June 2022. “He’s really rude and he’s not telling people how he feels, and that’s why he’s in all this trouble.”

But, as he started playing the character, his feelings softened.

“He’s just young and … just trying to keep it together for the people he loves,” Christopher explained. “Yes, he owes an apology to some people in the world, but he’s 17. He can make mistakes. He’s going to continue to make mistakes, and he’s just hurt.”

As for where Conrad goes as the show continues? Christopher joked to J-14 that he wants to see the teen on “Mars.” He added, “There’s this really unexplored planet. I think Conrad’s the one that … ”

