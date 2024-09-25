The Villains of Valley View premiered its second season in 2023, but there hasn’t been word on season 3 since! So, will there be a third season of the Disney Channel show?

Keep reading for everything we know:

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘The Villains of Valley View’?

Disney has not officially revealed if The Villains of Valley View will return, but there are rumors that a third season will begin filming in the summer of 2024.

ICYMI, The Villains of Valley View premiered on Disney Channel in June 2022, and became a fan-favorite series as viewers watched the Madden family attempt to live a normal life in a small Texas town amid their villainous tendencies. In August 2022, the show was renewed for a second season, which premiered in June 2023.

The sitcom stars Isabella Pappas as Amy/Havoc, Malachi Barton as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann as Jake/Chaos, Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley, among others.

Since its premiere, the show has become pretty popular with viewers — which Reed spoke about during a 2023 interview with Pop Culturalist.

“To me, the resonance comes from the fact that we’re telling a story from a perspective not much explored in Hollywood,” he told the outlet. “The idea of fleshing out a villain’s perspective beyond the usual “take over the world” mentality is completely new territory and was a blast for us to discover. From the start, these are very complicated characters, each with their own unique quirks that make them accessible for really anyone to relate to. At the end of the day, these characters may be villains, but they are also just people trying to figure things out like the rest of us.”

What Has the Cast Said of Season 3?

The cast has not revealed whether there will be a season 3 or not, but they’ve been pretty busy with their own respective careers!

For example, Isabella plays a young Joyce Hopper in the Stranger Things prequel stage play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which premiered in London on November 17, 2023.

As for Malachi, the Disney actor is set to star in ZOMBIES 4 as a new character named Victor.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.