Who remembers when The Wanted was all anyone ever talked about? The British boyband — made up of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes — was formed in 2009, and they quickly took the world by storm. They released a bunch of epic bops over the years together, including “Glad You Came” and “Chasing The Sun,” and fans were pretty devastated when they announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus in 2014.

Now, former band member Tom has revealed to fans that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor on October 12. The singer took to Instagram and announced that he’s battling stage IV glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer affecting the brain or spinal cord. He also told the United Kingdom’s OK! magazine that he received his inoperable glioblastoma diagnosis six weeks ago.

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor,’” he recalled. “All I could think was, ‘F–king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

After the band’s split, rumors quickly started to spread about the reason behind their breakup, but according to Tom, Max was the one who decided it was time to put the band to an end.

“It was a shock. None of the rest of us had a clue. At the time it was difficult,” he shared. “There can be tension but we’re lads. There’ll be a lot of shouting, then it’s over and done with.”

He also admitted that One Direction‘s fame — who was popular around the same time — hindered their success.

“Deep down I think I knew we’d come to our sell-by date. For every manufactured boy band, there’s a shelf life,” the musician continued. “We were supposed to rival 1D but no one could touch them.”

The singer also told Digital Spy, “For The Wanted to try and compete against one of the biggest bands in the world — One Direction — it’s almost impossible. I don’t think any band out there can compete with them at the moment.”

But what are the guys doing these days? Some of them went on to launch epic solo careers of their own, while others took some time away from the spotlight to start a family. But either way — they’ve definitely grown a lot! Scroll through our gallery to see what the members of The Wanted are up to now.

