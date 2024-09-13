Let us introduce you to The Warning. The sister rock band, which includes members Alejandra Villarreal, Daniela Villarreal and Paulina Villarreal, spoke to J-14 at the 2024 Video Music Awards on September 11, where they were nominated for the very first time!

“We played in the VMAs last year, and this is our first time being nominated — it’s very different nerves,” Paulina told J-14 exclusively. “[I have] a little imposter syndrome. It’s like, what is going on? Who are we? So we’re just very honored to be here.”

The trio was nominated for MTV Push Performance of the Year for their song “Automatic Sun,” which ultimately went to LE SSERAFIM’S “Easy” later that night. The track was released in June 2024, along with their album Keep Me Fed. In fact, the sisters were gorgeously dressed in matching red outfits at the star-studded event, as an homage to the album’s era.

“We’re representing our newest album, Keep Me Fed, because this is the era, the palette,” Daniela said of their ruby red fits, with Paulina adding: “And we’re three sisters, so we really wanted to match.”

The Villarreal sisters were raised in Monterrey, Mexico, and all received musical training at a very young age. With Daniela playing guitar Paulina in charge of drums, youngest sister Alejandra selected bass guitar as her primary instrument at about age 7. In 2013, the sisters decided to form a band and learned to play rock music via Rock Band video game series.

The siblings have since released several albums, including their most recent, Keep Me Fed, serving as their fourth full-length album.

“We were on tour the whole time, so it was writing it in between the shows, recording it in between the shows,” Paulina explained of the album-making process. “So I just feel it really captures what we’ve been living through for the past three years. And it’s our fourth album as a band. We’ve been a band for 10 years. So I feel like it just shows the evolution that we’ve had.”

As for what makes this album especially different from their past work, Daniella said they took their music to “another level.”

“We definitely challenged ourselves in our instruments,” she told J-14. “Something really special about this album is that we recorded it in Mexico, which is our country, our hometown. So I think you can feel that in the music.”

