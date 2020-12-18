The cast of the new show The Wilds — Sarah Pidgeon, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali, Erana James and Jenna Clause — caught up with J-14 exclusively and gave fans an inside look at their text messages with their moms! The girls read the last conversation between themselves and their mothers, some of which included an injury report and a super inspirational message. Be sure to watch the video above.

