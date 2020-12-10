To celebrate the release of their new show The Wilds — which premieres on Friday, December 11 — stars Sarah Pidgeon, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali, Erana James and Jenna Clause, chatted exclusively with J-14 all about the young adult series. The lovely ladies shared hilarious stories from the show’s set and revealed what they did to pass the time between takes. Make sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.