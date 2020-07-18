When it comes to high school, it’s safe to say that going to prom is a seriously monumental moment in a teenager’s life. From getting dressed up in a gorgeous dress to seeing your crush in a swoon-worthy tuxedo to dancing the night away with your friends, it’s definitely a night that everyone who goes will have these memories for the rest of their lives.

Get this, you guys, even some of your favorite stars have gone to prom! Yep, celebrities like Bella Thorne, Laura Marano, Shay Mitchell, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Ariel Winter and Harry Styles have all been to prom and experienced the excitement. In order to celebrate a night to remember, we did some serious digging and found some pretty epic throwback pics of all your favorite celebrities at prom. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars who have gone to prom.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.