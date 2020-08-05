Prepare yourselves, people, because TikTok’s famous influencer squad is finally getting their own show. Yep, on Tuesday, August 4, Deadline reported that The Hype House had a docuseries in the works, and we seriously can’t wait to see it!

Called The Hype Life, the show is part of a bigger deal that The Hype House inked with Wheelhouse Entertainment. Together they’ll produce a show that follows Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou as well as Nikita Dragun, Avani Gregg and other members of the Los Angeles-based mansion, like Kouvr Annon, Nick Austin, Mia Hayward, Angel Herrera, Ondreaz Lopez, Tony Lopez, Madi Monroe, Ryland Storms, Alex Warren, Jack Wright, James Wright and Nate Wyatt.

“Hype House is a creative rocket ship, piloted by extremely hard-working, business-savvy young adults who have already built incredible audiences that both platforms and brands can tap into,” Wheelhouse Group Chief Creative Officer and President of Wheelhouse Entertainment, Eric Wattenberg, said in a statement to the publication. “Unlike other social media, TikTok leans into singing, dancing and acting, and we think it makes for a natural fit, and an easier lift for these young stars to ally with a company focused on talent across the board. We believe the sky’s the limit for our two Houses.”

Deadline also said that The Hype Life would be the first time fans would get an “all access look” into the house, and that they’re guaranteed to see “far beyond what they see on social media.”

Although there’s not many details on when fans can expect the show to actually premiere, what we do know is that each episode will give viewers a look at The Hype House members’ daily life, not only as they create social media content, but as they look for new members and work on some pretty major projects too. Yep, this is definitely going to be a look at all your favorite TikTok stars like never before!

