The TikTok-famous “Renegade” dance may not look like an easy routine to learn, but it was actually created in only ten minutes. Yep, that’s right, 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon came up with the dance in record time!

For those who don’t know, “Renegade” is a 15-second dance set to the song “Lottery” by K Camp that quickly became a viral sensation on TikTok. In October 2019, the Georgia-based teen first posted the routine on the app and since then, everyone’s copied her moves. From fellow TikTok users like Charli D’Amelio to mega-stars like Millie Bobby Brown and everyone in between, the dance has continuously been recreated.

On Thursday, February 20, Jalaiah made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show and gave the audience a special dance performance. The talented teen also dished on how she initially came up with the moves.

“It only took about 5 to 10 minutes, but it took a lot of tries. It was right before dance [class], so I had to really rush but when I finally got it, I posted it,” the internet sensation explained before saying that the “Woah” was the first move included in the routine.

Host Ellen DeGeneres also asked Jalaiah how it feels knowing that some major celebrities have created their own version of the routine.

“It’s really exciting knowing that all of them are doing my dance,” she gushed.

Ellen also presented the TikTok star with a personalized jacket that read “The Original Renegade Dancer” on the back. Previously, Jalaiah had told The New York Times that when the dance first started going viral she never received credit for it.

“I was happy when I saw my dance all over,” she told the newspaper. “But I wanted credit for it.”

Now, thanks to Ellen’s generous gift, no one will ever have to question the “Renegade” dance’s origin!

