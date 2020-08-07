On Thursday, August 6, TikTok seemingly threw some major shade at Instagram via Twitter, one day after the social media app officially launched their brand new feature, Reels. Following the likes of Instagram Stories and IGTV, the new video-sharing feature lets users record short-form videos set to popular songs.

“Well… this looks familiar,” TikTok wrote alongside a video showing followers how to work Reels.

In another tweet, TikTok called Reels “brilliant, show stopping, totally unique, completely not ever been done before,” after a fan asked what their thoughts on the feature was.

Instagram has not publicly responded to the tweets.

Despite similarities between the two, when talking to The Verge, Instagram’s product director, Robby Stein, explained how Reels differs from TikTok.

“I think TikTok deserves a ton of credit for popularizing formats in this space, and it’s just great work,” he said. “But at the end of the day, no two products are exactly alike, and ours are not either.”

He continued, “We’re going big with entertainment and [making Explore] the permanent place for you to go lean back, relax, and be inspired every day. It’s our hope that with this format we have a new chapter of entertainment on Instagram.”

As fans know, Reels is not a brand new app. That’s right, the entire Reels feature lives right inside Instagram and even has its own Explore page, so you’ll be able to watch all your friends’ videos right from your normal feed. At this time, Reels allows Instagram users to record up to 15 seconds worth of video and add music, filters and effects.

The launch of Reels came just days after a brand new video streaming app called Triller became available, with some pretty major TikTok stars joining its executive team. Sway House members Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck are working alongside the app, with Josh as the Chief Strategy Officer. Similarly, Griffin and Noah are set to sign on as advisors and equity shareholders.

With all these new social media sites in the works, which one do we try out next?!

