TikTok star Alex Warren is calling out a certain “content house.”

The social media star and musician teased a new song via TikTok on August 31, and many fans believe he’s calling out the Hype House and the drama that went on behind-the-scenes.

“Wrote this about that content house …” he wrote in white text over the video, before singing along to the lyrics.

“You knew the house was burning down, I had to get out,” he sings in the TikTok clip. “You lead your saints and sinners and fed them lies for dinner, you knew the house was burning down. Used to tell me you’d pray for me, you were praying for my downfall. You were digging a grave for me, we were sharing the same four walls.”

Following Alex’s TikTok, fans began reacting in the comments, making their own assumptions about who the track was about. “And the way they still make content on the ‘hype house’ account😳 once this song is out it’s game overrrr😅,” while another fan wrote: “the nda expired 😭 i can’t waittt.”

ICYMI, the Hype House is a collective of teenage TikTok personalities based in California, where creators live and create content. The house even became a reality show on Netflix in 2022 (although it only lasted one season), and was co-founded by several popular TikTok stars, including Alex, Thomas Petrou, Daisy Keech, Chase Hudson, Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae.

Most of the original Hype House members have since left, except for Thomas. Current members also include Mia Hayward, Jacob Day and Sadie McKenna.

During an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast from April 2024, Alex revealed he was no longer on “speaking terms” with Hype House co-founder and manager, Thomas.

“We would make jokes like, ‘If you can’t make TikToks, you can’t eat,’ because of how hard Thomas was on everyone about posting,” Alex told podcast host Nick Viall, before being asked who Thomas was. “He’s the guy who will take credit for creating Hype House.”

“I am not on speaking terms with him,” Alex continued, “that being said, he was just someone who wanted to be apart of something very badly and found himself very luckily in the hands of Hype House.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.