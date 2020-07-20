TikTok star Jaden Hossler just opened up about his past mental health issues, and he revealed that he tried to kill himself twice.

“There was a lot of hate in my heart growing up. I went through a lot of things that drove me to hate myself and everyone around me. I didn’t have appreciation for human life or anything like that. And then, my senior year [of high school] a situation happened with a very close person in my life that drove me to the darkest depression I’ve ever had in my life,” the influencer explained to Forbes in a recent interview. “I was really involved in school and in sports and my senior year I just dropped it all. I didn’t go to school for, like, four months. I didn’t even really leave my room. I lost like 20, 25 pounds, tried to commit suicide twice. I really just didn’t have any grasp at life.”

The 19-year-old, who used to be a member of The Sway House, revealed that after his second suicide attempt, it changed everything for him.

“But after that last attempt just didn’t work, it really brought me out of this selfishness that I really just kind of surrounded myself with,” he said. “Everything I was doing at that point was for myself and after that, one, I vowed to myself I would never lie. Before, I lived off of lies and manipulation. I stopped lying, which people are scared about not lying because it could hurt you in the moment. But I promise it’s so much better in the end if you’ll just be honest to yourself and other people. Then two, I just started loving people.”

The social media star also admitted that he learned a very important lesson from the situation.

“This is one thing I try to preach to other people because I’ve learned it myself. Pain is a very important thing for people. A lot of people try to run from it. I did for most of my life, but you can’t escape pain,” he told the outlet. “What you can do is choose how you let it affect you. You can either let it destroy you or you can let it change you and help you become a better person.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

