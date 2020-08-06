By now, you’ve all probably seen the viral dance to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” that has taken the internet by storm recently. But how did it come about and how long did it take to make? Well guys, the TikTok star who originally created the choreography, Keara Wilson, just got real about how she came up with the moves, and she revealed it only took one hour!

“I was just bored one day… Like every teenager. Megan had just released her new album, so I picked what I felt was the best track. It had a catchy beat and it’s really bouncy and fun. So one day, I made a dance and it just clicked,” she revealed to Cosmopolitan during a new interveiw, adding that it only took her “like an hour or so.” “It didn’t take me very long. It was awesome. I’m a big fan of hers.”

As for how Keara — who is a professional dancer herself and has racked up more than 100,000 followers — came up with the dance, she explained, “A couple of the moves came from TikTok, but I mainly come up with my dances by making up moves to certain lyrics of the song.”

And when it started to blow up, the social media star was totally shocked!

“I didn’t think it was that good! I was just throwing something together. I did not expect it to be a worldwide thing at all,” she explained. “I figured that maybe a couple of TikTokers [would do it], but that was MAYBE.”

The dance became so popular that even Megan herself saw it, and naturally, Keara started crying when she heard.

“I cried. For a while, I was just shocked. I was in disbelief,” she said, when asked about her reaction. “It amazes me that everyone loves something of mine. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m beyond blessed.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.