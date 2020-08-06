TikTok star Nessa Barrett just opened up about her internet fame and the “toxic” online bullying she has faced. Yep, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 17-year-old did not hold back about why she decided to take a break from social media, and she even got real about her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

“All of the hate got overwhelming,” she explained as the reasoning behind her recent social media break. “I had to spend time away from reading comments, watching hate videos on me. It really took a toll on me and I just wanted to better myself by excluding social media.”

Nessa continued, “For my mental health, I realized that reading those comments and seeing those comments just wasn’t healthy. There was a point where I had deleted all my apps and would only re-download them to post. And then as soon as my stuff was posted, I’d delete them again so I wouldn’t have to look at all the comments.”

The influencer also admitted that she’s being “dealing with mental illness” ever since she was little.

“I have generalized anxiety disorder and bipolar [disorder],” Nessa revealed. “I’ve been in therapy for anxiety since I was, like, six. And then when I was about 14, I was misdiagnosed with depression. And then I recently have been diagnosed with bipolar.”

As fans know, her candid mental health discussion came days after fans started to make fun of her online after Bryce Hall and Josh Richards accused her of farting during an Instagram Live. During the video, the TikTok star turned songstress seemed to laugh about the situation, but on Monday, August 3, Nessa took to Twitter and claimed it was Bryce who passed the gas not her. She also asked fans to leave her alone about the entire situation once and for all.

“This whole farting thing is low key getting on my nerves it was literally BRYCE now leave me alone,” she wrote. She then added, “Y’all think it’s funny [because] it’s not [you] getting bullied for it. It was funny at first but now it’s so annoying.”

In one final social media post, Nessa said, “I’m not pressed just over it, this is literally the dumbest s**t.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

