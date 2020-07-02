TikTok star Sissy Sheridan just had a pretty traumatic experience. Yep, the 16-year-old went to get her ears pierced at the jewelry store Icing By Claire’s amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she revealed that they accidentally pierced her face mask to her ear.

Yep, taking to the video streaming site, the social media star broke down in tears as she showed her mask hanging off of her ear.

“I just got my third earring done,” she said, sobbing. “And the lady pierced my ear on my mask. I can’t get it off! It hurts so bad. I hate you Clarie’s! Look at it! The white one! It’s stuck on my ear and they look so ugly! I just want to take them out.”

@itssissysheridan moral of the story. don’t get your ears pierced during a pandemic ♬ original sound – itssissysheridan

“Moral of the story. Don’t get your ears pierced during a pandemic,” she captioned it.

Wow, that looks pretty painful. The influencer later took to the app again to give fans an important update.

“Basically the mask is gone from my ear but there’s a piece of it stuck in my ear. When it got pierced, it got pierced inside my ear, so there’s a piece stuck,” she explained. “My ears are too sore and sensitive right now — because they just got a hole pierced through them — to take the earring out and pull it out. Also once I take the earring out, it can also close up and it’s gonna hurt really bad to put the earring back in. So I don’t know what to do right now because it’s really hurting.”

She also shared a clip of her getting the piercing, which she captioned, “Where it all went wrong (the first ear was the one she pierced my mask to).”

@itssissysheridan where it all went wrong❤️ (the first ear was the one she pierced my mask to) ♬ original sound – itssissysheridan

Thankfully, she has since posted a few videos of her dancing, so it looks like she is OK.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.