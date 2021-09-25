From TikTok star to author! Avani Gregg is proving that she’s no longer the girl known for her clown makeup on the internet. The 18-year-old Indiana native is gearing up to release her memoir, titled Backstory, on Tuesday, September 28.

“Every chapter means so much to me that I don’t can’t even choose [a favorite]!” Avani tells J-14 exclusively ahead of the book’s release. “Ultimately, all of the chapters together make me who I am today.”

Throughout Backstory, the former Hype House member gets real with readers about her upbringing, gymnastics past and even sharing her parents’ love story.

“My parents enjoyed this process just as much as I did because it gave them the opportunity to share all their hard work and sacrifice in order for us to live out our dreams,” Avani shares. “My parents never imagined this for us and have played a major part in shaping who I am.”



When picking up the books, Avani’s fans — Bebs as she calls them — are transported entirely into her world. Wondering when she first went viral? The influencer spilled all the tea! What was it like when a major injury put a stop to her gymnastics forever? Readers are sure to cry along with the former athlete.

“This time, it was relatively easy for me to write about myself and my life because I wanted to change people’s misconceptions about me, tell my story, speak my truth and encourage others to do the same,” she explains to J-14, noting that fans will be surprised to “discover how I grew up and dealt with everything before social media.”

Those wanting to learn more about Avani’s life will have an inside look at “what really happens behind the phone screen and how I really see things without a filter.”

One of the first things the makeup artists says in Backstory is how much she hates writing. But that being said, she had no issues filling the pages of this book.

“I was motivated to write my memoir because I want people to know parts about my life that I still haven’t told. Especially, how I got to where I am today,” Avani says. “I want share how hard my entire family and I worked to get to this point in our lives.”

All in all, the brunette beauty tells J-14 that writing Backstory was a total learning experience and she would “love the opportunity to write another book.”

She adds, “I discovered my voice and realized that there was a lot I wanted to share about myself and the issues that have affected me.”

