Since TikTok’s Hype House crew first entered the influencer scene, they’ve become the subject of a lot of drama in the social media world. From merch scandals to people moving out, and even some serious accusations against members, the squad has made major headlines.

Originally, the Hype House was made up of 19 influencers — including Daisy Keech, Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, Addison Rae, Ondreaz and Tony Lopez, Patrick Huston, Ryland Storms, Wyatt Xavier, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Connor Yates, James and Jack Wright, Nick Austin, Calvin Goldby, Alex Warren, Kouvr Annon and Avani Gregg. But a few have since left the group and made room for other internet stars, like Tayler Holder, Larray, Kelianne Stankus, Nate Wyatt, Mia Hayward, Hootie Hurley and Michael Sanzone, who have all been associated with the now-famous squad.

Some names fly under the radar, but others have found themselves involved in big scandals. For example, in January 2021, TMZ reported that Tony was being sued by two teenage girls “for sexual battery and emotional distress” after they allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with the Hype House member. In a statement to the publication, Tony denied the accusations.

“These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage,” he claimed to TMZ. “This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character.”

Aside from Tony, other members of the house have also found themselves in hot water after stepping into the spotlight. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all the Hype House’s scandals.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

