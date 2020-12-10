It’s no secret that since their rise to fame, TikTok squads the Hype House and Sway House have definitely been involved in their fair share of drama. From diss tracks to cheating rumors to a face-to-face confrontation, the social media stars in both houses have found themselves embroiled in some pretty serious feuds over the past few months, but where does their relationship stand now?

In December 2020, it looked like all the previous drama cleared up when Sway House member Bryce Hall took to Twitter and posted, “Hype House and Sway might be doing collabs like the old days soon.” Hours later, he uploaded a new vlog to his YouTube channel, which featured members of the other content house.

Then the TikTokRoom Instagram account shared the screenshot of a comment posted by Hype House member Thomas Petrou. He revealed that he and Bryce had squashed their previous beef. “Lots of collabs coming soon,” he added.

If seems like things are finally all good between the two houses! Wondering why there was a feud in the first place? Well, a lot of shade was thrown in the past! Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to all the drama between TikTok’s Sway and Hype House.

