Timothée Chalamet is starring in a ping pong A24 movie, and I personally cannot wait.

That’s right, the Dune actor will star and produce Marty Supreme, an original movie from Josh Safdie and A24. Inspired by professional ping pong player Marty Reisman, the film was written by both Josh and Ronald Bronstein.

A24 confirmed the news in a social media post in July 2024, writing, “Josh Safdie’s MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”

Keep reading for everything we know about Marty Supreme.

Who Stars In ‘Marty Supreme’?

Alongside Timothée, others set to star in Marty Supreme include Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, magician Penn Jillette, Shark Tank personality Kevin O’Leary and filmmaker Abel Ferrara. Tyler, the Creator will also be making his acting debut in the film! Specifics about their roles are kept under wraps.

Timothée has consistently expressed his admiration for the Safdie brothers, notably penning an essay for Variety in 2019 about their acclaimed thriller A24 thriller Uncut Gems.

“The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness,” he wrote. “The movie, like all of the Safdies’ work, pulls none of its punches. You are best off simply expecting the unexpected,” he said of Uncut Gems.

Who Is ‘Marty Supreme’ Based On?

While the plot is being kept under wraps, Variety has reported that it will follow the life of Marty Reisman, who was known as the “wizard of table tennis.”

The table tennis master passed away in 2012, and was a renowned table tennis champion whose journey began as a hustler in Manhattan, playing for stakes. Over his career, he secured 22 major titles from 1946 to 2002 and earned five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. At the age of 67, he made history by competing in the United States National Hardbat Championship, becoming the oldest player to win a national open event in a racket sport.

On top of all that, Marty also entertained audiences with a ping pong comedy routine, even performing alongside the Harlem Globetrotters.

