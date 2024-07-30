Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus appear to be putting their past rumored drama behind them.

On Monday, July 29, the mother-daughter pair was spotted together as they exited the Encino Financial Center. According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Daily Mail, the duo “spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice.”

Noah, 24, opted for a casual look with no makeup, wearing sweats and a T-shirt, while her mother, Tish, donned baggy pants and a sweatshirt. See the photos here.

This marks the first public appearance of Noah and Tish, 57, together in three years. The sighting follows reports from five months ago suggesting Noah had been romantically involved with Dominic Purcell before he began dating Tish in 2022. Us Weekly had previously reported that Tish was “aware” of her daughter’s relationship with the Prison Break actor, 54, when she began pursuing him.

Speculation about tension within the Cyrus family arose when Noah and Braison Cyrus did not attend Tish and Dominic’s wedding in 2023. On the same day, Noah was photographed in a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt, which seemed to show her support for her father following his 2022 divorce from Tish.

While both Tish and Noah have remained silent about the rumored feud, Noah made a gesture towards reconciliation by wishing her mother a happy birthday on social media in May. She posted a throwback photo of them together on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Happy birthday mom.” Tish reciprocated by publicly congratulating Noah on her new modeling contract in an Instagram post in early June.

In other news, leaked audio from earlier this month provides insight into Billy Ray Cyrus’ strained relationships with Tish and some of his children.

The audio, obtained by In Touch, features Billy Ray, 62, expressing frustration towards his estranged wife Firerose. The recording includes him speaking negatively about Tish and her children from a previous relationship, referring to them in derogatory terms. There’s speculation about whether the “devil” he mentioned could be about Miley Cyrus, 31, or Tish.

Billy Ray and Firerose, 35, are currently navigating a contentious divorce, which could potentially improve his relationship with his famous daughter.

An insider recently revealed to In Touch that Miley was initially critical of Firerose, leading to a fallout with her father.

