Warm up your singing voices, guys, because the To All The Boys film cast is about to reunite and show off their stunning vocals for a great cause! Yep, on Saturday, July 18, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and more of the film series’ stars are set to team up with AwesomenessTV for the “To All The Music” event that will raise money for the Save The Music foundation, which helps school music programs.

“Playing Lara Jean has brought so much joy to my life and a huge part of what makes our To All the Boys universe so special is the music. I’m so excited to bring together the cast, musical artists and our amazing fans to celebrate the songs behind To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and share some fun surprises too, all for a great cause!” the 23-year-old said in a statement.

The entire virtual event will celebrate the release of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You‘s soundtrack on vinyl, and will feature some pretty amazing performances. Along with Lana, fans will hear Anthony De La Torre, Chaz Cardigan, Cyn, The New Respects, Ashe, Bad Child, Anna of the North and Bahari. So, mark your calendars, people, because this is one concert you won’t want to miss!

As fans know, this isn’t the only charity work Lana has done lately. Recently she teamed up with Noah Centineo and gave fans a first look at the highly-anticipated movie To All The Boys 3: Always and Forever, Lara Jean while also raising money for Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change and more. The actors worked with Noah’s new organization, Favored Nations, to help ”fight against racial injustice and inequality in our country” by sharing scenes from the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before films.

