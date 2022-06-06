He’s about to become a household name! Tom Blyth was cast as the young Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and he’s ready to take on the role.

“I would say read the book. It’s very, very good,” the actor, 27, told J-14 exclusively of the upcoming film at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2022. “[Author] Suzanne [Collins] has done an amazing job at bringing this world to life in a more gritty way than the originals, I think. The book is about Coriolanus growing up and about what makes him who he is. His origin story, for lack of a better word.”

A prequel to the film series that fans know and love — set to hit theaters in late 2023 — viewers will see how Coriolanus Snow grows up to become President Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the original three films), the tyrannical leader of Panem. According to Tom, “the world is just gritty and honest and palpable,” which is all Hunger Games fans can ask for! Keep reading for everything to know about the actor.

Tom Blyth’s Other Roles

The British star has nabbed roles in Benediction, The Gilded Age and Billy the Kid before he was announced as the Hunger Games prequel star.

What Is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes About?

According to an official synopsis shared by Deadline, a teen Coriolanus Snow is “the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.”

During the film, Snow “is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

What Tom Blyth Has Said About Coriolanus Snow

The actor has stayed tight-lipped about the role. However, he did speak with J-14 exclusively about being cast alongside Rachel Zegler.

“I couldn’t be happier. I’m over the moon. She’s amazing,” Tom shared. “I mean, West Side Story, she absolutely blew me away. And I think she’s going to bring Lucy Gray to life in a way that nobody would dream of.”

