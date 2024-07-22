From Spider-Man to lovers! Tom Holland and Zendaya went from friends to being a couple after starring in the Marvel movie franchise together.

When Spider-Man: Homecoming hit theaters in July 2017, romance rumors first started swirling with some fans thinking that the two stars were hiding a secret relationship from the public. Neither ever confirmed their relationship, but they did constantly gush over each other in interviews. Despite people semi-close to the pair seemingly telling fans that they were dating, Tom and Zendaya continued to deny that anything romantic was going on between them.

While chatting with Elle in July 2019, Tom made it clear that he wasn’t dating his co-star, telling the publication that he was “definitely a relationship person.” The British star added, “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.”

Speculation between the two briefly stopped swirling, and they went on date other stars. Tom seemed to confirm his relationship with Nadia Parkes in July 2020 by sharing a photo of her on Instagram, while Zendaya was in a rumored relationship with Jacob Elordi until March 2020. But in July 2021, it seemed like the duo took things to the next level when they were spotted locking lips in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, Tom and Zendaya got into the Cherry actor’s car before sharing a smooch and smiling at each other.

When talking about his quick rise to fame with British GQ in February 2021, Tom also explained how Zendaya helped “a lot” when it came to him interacting with supporters.

“I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d–k to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they’d want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I’d have a typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’” he recalled. “Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public.”

Scroll through the gallery for a complete timeline of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship.

