As Marvel fans gear up for Spider-Man 3‘s release, it’s time to answer the age-old question: Were Tom Holland and Zendaya really more than friends?

When Spider-Man: Homecoming hit theaters in July 2017, romance rumors first started swirling with some fans thinking that the two stars were hiding a secret relationship from the public. Neither ever confirmed their relationship, but they did constantly gush over each other in interviews. Despite people semi-close to the pair seemingly telling fans that they were dating, Tom and Zendaya continued to deny that anything romantic was going on between them.

Since speculation between the two stopped swirling, both have been romantically linked to other stars. Tom seemed to confirm his relationship with Nadia Parkes in July 2020 by sharing a photo of her on Instagram, while Zendaya was in a rumored relationship with Jacob Elordi until March 2020.

Although it appears that these two are nothing more than friends right now, it’s still fun to take a walk down memory lane! Scroll through the gallery for a complete timeline of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s rumored relationship.

