And just like that, they’re red carpet official! Tom Holland and Zendaya made their debut as a couple during a Spider-Man: No Way Home event in London on Sunday, December 5.

The duo looked so in love as they walked the red carpet in high-fashion looks. Tom sported black pants with a matching leather jacket and white striped button-down shirt at the event while posing alongside his costar and real-life other half. Zendaya, for her part, continued her reign as a fashion icon with bedazzled black tights paired with a gray oversized blazer. The former Disney Channel star also supported the movie in a major way with her spider web earrings!

During the event, which also included an appearance from Jacob Batalon, the couple looked lovingly into each other’s eyes as pictures were taken. At one point, Tom even grabbed Zendaya’s hand — and we’re swooning!

Ever since Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered in 2017, fans were convinced that something romantic was going on between Tom and Zendaya. Over the years, they denied their relationship in multiple interviews, insisting that they were nothing more than friends. In July 2021, it appeared the duo had officially taken things to the next level when photos — shared by The New York Post’s Page Six — showed Tom and Zendaya sharing a romantic smooch while out and about in Los Angeles.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom told GQ in November 2021 of the photos. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

That being said, the Cherry actor doesn’t plan to talk publicly about their relationship without his partner present.

“It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he explained. “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya also reflected on the kiss in the same interview.

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” she recalled. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. … I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Tom and Zendaya’s red carpet debut.

