Actor Tom Holland has revealed that he’s a massive Justin Bieber fan. The Spider-Man star said he’s “grateful” for the singer’s recent YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

During an interview with MTV to promote his upcoming animated flick Onward, the 23-year-old star played a game where he was forced to choose his favorite person or thing out of three choices given. Once particular question asked him to choose between three major music stars — Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Justin. Initially, Tom chose Ed before thinking about his decision. Ultimately, he picked Justin.

The actor then explained that it was because he’s been watching Seasons on YouTube.

I just really enjoyed that because it was nice to see someone who goes through [fame] in the biggest way possible also has a hard time,” Tom admitted. “I just felt like there was a real solidarity for young people. No one goes through it like he does, but we all go through it a little bit. I was really grateful to see that side of it.”

He continued, “I’m just really happy that he’s happy. He just seems so happy and it just made me really happy.”

For those who don’t know, Seasons‘ ten episodes have given Justin’s fans an inside look into the past four years of his life. Throughout the series, Justin got real about why he stepped out of the spotlight, how marriage changed his life and the event that made him want to make music again. He also touched on his biggest “challenges” — which included being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

On Wednesday, February 25 — just before the finale episode of Seasons premiered on YouTube — Justin caught wind of Tom’s kind words and thanked him on Twitter.

“This was so amazing to see. Thanks for showing love [Tom Holland],” the singer wrote alongside Tom’s interview clip.

