“Being Spider-Man is more of a responsibility than just having a job,” he told GQ in November 2021. “There are kids out there who are bullied at school who don’t fit in, and Spider-Man is their go-to guy.”

He also explained how handling his newfound fame got him closer to Spider-Man costar and real-life GF, Zendaya. “The ages between 15 and 21 are when you figure out who you’re going to be,” he explained. “When everyone’s telling you that you’re the best thing in the world, you can grow up and believe that.”

In those moments, Tom said he looked to Zendaya, who is a mega-famous actress and grew up in the spotlight from her time on Disney Channel. “Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” he revealed. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.’ ” LOL!

The Uncharted actor has definitely gotten a handle on things since first coming onto the scene, though. So much so, that he feels okay walking away from all of it. “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career,” Tom revealed to People in December 2021. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.” Look at that growth!

