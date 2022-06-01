Tom Holland‘s transformation from Broadway star to one of Hollywood’s biggest names is so iconic. He deserves all of the success in the world!
You might be surprised to learn that the English actor was originally a dancer! Yep, after training in dance for two years, Tom secured the titular role in Billy Elliot: The Musical at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre at just 12 years old. Tom made his acting debut two years later in 2012’s The Disaster, as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami, for which he received a London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year.
Before landing Spider-Man in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Tom worked on several other works such as How I Live Now (2013), In the Heart of the Sea (2015) and the miniseries Wolf Hall (2015). He was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and has since been a part of six Marvel movies starring as the iconic superhero.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.