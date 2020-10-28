To celebrate the release of The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! on DVD — which is available for purchase starting November 3 — the original SpongeBob and Broadway SpongeBob, Tom Kenny and Ethan Slater, caught up with J-14 and exclusively shared some memorable moments from the stage show. Tom may not have done his iconic SpongeBob voice for the live show, but he did appear on stage as Patchy the Pirate, something he never thought he’d do! Make sure to watch the video above.

